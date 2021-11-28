Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota would be one “that we have to dig deep to win” after the cross-country trip back from the West Coast.

The Sixers could not quite get over the finish line in double overtime.

Philly’s rally following a clunky and ineffective start fell short in a wild 121-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center. The outcome spoiled the Sixers’ homecoming following a six-game road trip and a fabulous 42-point, 14-rebound outing from superstar Joel Embiid, who had missed the previous nine games in health and safety protocols.

“Joel was phenomenal tonight, but we still lost the game,” head coach Doc Rivers said. “Joel would take 30 and win, if you know what I’m saying. But he was great.

“Played a ton of minutes [45 minutes, 26 seconds], something you just don’t know from COVID. Give him credit. Clearly, he’s been working out, and he showed us that.”

Naz Reid, playing in place of Karl-Anthony Towns who had fouled out late in the fourth quarter, converted the game-winning bucket with 4.8 seconds to go in double overtime.

Until the final seconds, it appeared Embiid would lead his team to victory. His three consecutive buckets, including a fadeaway with less than two minutes to play, gave the Sixers a 120-117 lead. He also hit a pull-up three-pointer with less than two minutes to play in regulation to give the Sixers a 98-95 lead, a go-ahead jumper with less than two minutes to play in overtime, and two free throws to give Philly a 108-107 edge on their next possession.

But the Sixers could not survive Reid’s game-winner, along with a late flurry from Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, who scored 35 points, including a game-tying three-pointer with 31.9 seconds to play in overtime and a go-ahead trey with 4.7 seconds remaining for a 113-110 lead. Minnesota also got big nights from Towns (28 points and 10 rebounds) and Anthony Edwards (19 points, six rebounds, seven assists).

It also took a perfectly executed missed free throw by Tyrese Maxey, and a game-tying tip-in by Andre Drummond (who had just subbed in) to even get to the second extra frame.

Tobias Harris (17 points, nine rebounds, four assists), also back after his two-game absence because of a hip injury, then tied the score at 100 by going 1-of-2 from the free-throw line with 18.5 seconds to play in regulation and pushed their lead to 110-107 with 35.9 seconds to go in overtime.

Welcome back, Embiid and Harris

The Sixers’ offensive trajectory could certainly be tied to their two stars: slow start, frenetic finish.

Embiid missed five of his first seven shots, generating the majority of his points from the free-throw line. But he made key buckets during the Sixers’ third-quarter rally in which they outscored Minnesota, 29-16.

His pull-up to cut Minnesota’s lead to 64-52 in the third quarter helped ignite the Sixers’ run to get within six. An 8-footer cut Minnesota’s lead to 71-65 with less than three to play in the quarter. Another finish got the Sixers within 71-70 in the period’s final minute.

An old-fashioned three-point play cut that lead to 95-93 with less than five minutes to go in regulation, before his crunch-time play.

Harris, meanwhile, attempted only one shot in the first quarter. His next attempt did not come until late in the second, when his jumper was blocked. He clanked a three-pointer off the back iron in the first half’s final minute. With the Sixers surging after cutting the Timberwolves’ lead to 64-58, Harris badly missed a transition three-pointer.

But with Embiid off the floor to start the fourth, Harris got going. His rebound and follow and dunk off a feed from Drummond and two free throws cut Minnesota’s lead to 80-76. He also got free for a transition layup that got the Sixers within 91-86 with about six minutes to play. He then drove and finished to cut Minnesota’s lead to 91-88.

The return of Embiid and Harris also meant that the Sixers returned to a semi-regular rotation. Matisse Thybulle started with Danny Green still on a minutes restriction after recovering from hamstring tightness. Drummond, Georges Niang, Furkan Korkmaz, and Isaiah Joe were the other bench players, with Shake Milton out with a groin injury.

Clunky start

Rivers called a timeout after Edwards flew in for a one-handed dunk. That, combined with the fact that the Sixers missed their first six shots, foreshadowed how the night would unfold.

Philly started 3-of-15 from the floor, improved to 4-of-16 at the end of the first quarter, and were 11-for-35 (31.4%) in the first half. Their early double-digit deficit, which reached 16 points in the second quarter and 20 in the third, would have been much greater if they had not manufactured points at the free-throw line, making 15 of 18 shots in the first half.

The Sixers cut into Minnesota’s lead in the second, when back-to-back three-pointers by Niang and Green and a Korkmaz layup made the score 35-28 at the 9:09 mark. But the Timberwolves re-extended their advantage to 16 points in the first half, and to 20 when Taurean Prince buried a three-pointer early in the third quarter.

But the Sixers made their charge after that, with an 18-7 run. Maxey helped ignite the spurt with an and-1 finish, a jumper, a three-pointer, and assist on the Embiid finish that made the score 71-70 in the final minute of the third.