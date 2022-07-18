The Brooklyn Nets announced Monday that they will entertain the 76ers in their Oct. 3 preseason opener.

This exhibition could provide the first opportunity for Nets guard Ben Simmons to not only don a Brooklyn uniform, but to also face his former team.

The Sixers traded Simmons along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to the Nets on Feb. 10 in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Simmons did not play a single game this past season, either for the Sixers or Nets. The three-time All-Star, who demanded a trade, said he was mentally unable to play for the Sixers. Then after the trade, Simmons had back surgery in Los Angeles.

He has begun rehabilitation and the New York Post reported that he is on schedule to be ready to play well before the start of training camp in late September.

The Sixers selected Simmons with the first pick in the 2016 draft. He missed the 2016-17 season following a foot injury in training camp. Simmons went on to average 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in 275 career games with the Sixers.

The preseason game will also give Sixers fan an opportunity to see new acquisitions P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, De’Anthony Melton, and Trevelin Queen in game action.

The Sixers acquired Melton during the June 23 draft from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Danny Green and David Roddy, the 23rd pick in the draft.

The Sixers acquired Tucker, House, and Queen in free agency.