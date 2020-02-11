Tobias Harris was the main attraction at the 76ers’ Kids Can! Innovation & Entrepreneurship Workshop.
The interactive workshop, at Sixers Innovation Lab, gave middle-school students an opportunity to be inspired by local enterepreneurs, representing the area’s African-American communities.
“It was just an amazing group of kids, youth,” Harris said. "Just being able to go in there and talk to them, and just be with them was awesome.
“So it was a great event that was going on for Black History Month, and allowing our youth to understand the importance of one, education and the importance of each other, and embracing that is a huge thing.”
Harris spent 30 minutes speaking to youth at one of the sessions before heading to Monday’s practice next door at the team’s practice facility.
The sessions were designed to empower the students to be the next generation of leaders and innovators.
The student also received a journal that included business tips, material and resources to prepare them for the entrepreneurship.
Harris is among the 44 players announced Monday by USA Basketball as finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team.
Twelve players will make the final roster for the Toyko Games, which will begin July 24.
Harris’ being a finalist doesn’t come as a surprise. The 76ers forward is a member of U.S. basketball’s pool of players. He was one of 20 players invited to last summer’s training camp and the FIBA World Cup, but Harris chose instead to focus on this season.
“It was excitement for me,” Harris said of being a finalist. "Obviously, I wasn’t able to partake last summer. But definitely a dream and a goal of mine.
“This summer I look to go out there and work my butt off and see what happens.”
The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder can play both forward positions. He’s also an elite three-point shooter and finisher around the basket. The Sixers are hard to beat when the 26-year-old is on his game. Harris is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 36.7% on three-pointers to go with 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Sixers.
The 44 finalists also include Bam Adebayo (Heat); LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs); Harrison Barnes (Kings); Bradley Beal (Wizards); Devin Booker (Suns); Malcolm Brogdon (Pacers); Jaylen Brown (Celtics); Jimmy Butler (Heat); Mike Conley (Jazz); Stephen Curry (Warriors); Anthony Davis (Lakers); DeMar DeRozan (Spurs); Andre Drummond (Cavaliers); Kevin Durant (Nets); Paul George (Clippers); Draymond Green (Warriors); James Harden (Rockets); Montrezl Harrell (Clippers); Joe Harris (Nets); Gordon Hayward (Celtics); Dwight Howard (Lakers); Brandon Ingram (Pelicans); Kyrie Irving (Nets); LeBron James (Lakers); Kyle Kuzma (Lakers); Kawhi Leonard (Clippers); Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers); Brook Lopez (Bucks); Kevin Love (Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Raptors); JaVale McGee (Lakers); Khris Middleton (Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Jazz); Victor Oladipo (Pacers); Chris Paul (Thunder); Mason Plumlee (Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Celtics); Klay Thompson (Warriors); Myles Turner (Pacers); Kemba Walker (Celtics); Russell Westbrook (Rockets); and Derrick White (Spurs).