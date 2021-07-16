The United States men’s basketball team inquired Thursday about 76ers forward Tobias Harris’ availability to replace Bradley Beal in the Toyko Olympics, according to a league source.

The U.S squad announced Thursday that Beal will miss the Olympics and entered the health and safety protocols at Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas.

However, Harris, who turned 29 on Thursday, is out of the country on vacation. He is scheduled to return Saturday evening.

The U.S. has two exhibition games remaining in Las Vegas. It has a scheduled rematch with Australia on Friday before facing Spain on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Bradley Beal out of Olympics after entering USA Basketball’s coronavirus protocols

The Olympics will run July 23 through Aug. 8. The U.S. will open men’s basketball action on July 25 against France.

Harris averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a career-best 3.5 assists this season for the Sixers. He shot a career-best 51.2% from the field, including 39.4% on his three-pointers.

Last summer, Harris pulled out of the U.S. training camp and the FIBA World Cup. At the time, he wanted to concentrate on keeping his body healthy and preparing for what was a larger role with the Sixers.

Former Sixer Jerami Grant, a member of the U.S. team, has also been placed in health and safety protocols. However, coach Gregg Popovich expressed optimism that Grant would be able to remain with the team.

Another former Sixer, Christian Wood, is also among the players being considered for the team.

Beal averaged 10.3 points on 10-for-21 shooting while starting all three exhibition games in Vegas.