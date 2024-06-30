Source: Tobias Harris will hold free-agency meetings with Pistons, Jazz, Spurs and Mavericks

Tobias Harris set up with interviews with four teams in Southern California now that free agency is underway.

The Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks were among the teams expressing expressing interest in the 13-year veteran, according to a source. The Mavs would have to land Harris via a sign-and-trade.

Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. The 31-year-old came to the Sixers via a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6, 2019, then he signed a five-year, $180 million deal with remain with the team.

The lucrative deal came with criticism during his tenure in Philadelphia. Sixers fans didn’t believe the 6-foot-8, 226-pounder lived up to his contract. As his time in Philly ended, fans pointed to his scoreless game in the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks in the opening round of the playoffs as validation.