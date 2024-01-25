Sixers’ Tobias Harris misses shootaround, questionable for Pacers game with illness

INDIANAPOLIS — Tobias Harris did not attend the 76ers’ shootaround Thursday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The power forward remains listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers with an illness. Harris also missed Wednesday’s practice at the Sixers practice facility in Camden.

Meanwhile, reserve forward Marcus Morris Sr. is listed as probable against the Pacers (24-20) with left foot plantar fasciitis. However, he said before shootaround that he doubts he’ll play because he is in a lot of pain. Morris planned to test it out at shootaround and again during his pregame workout before a decision is made.

The North Philly native has been receiving early morning treatment on his foot and tries to keep it warm during games.

“I just never had it before,” he said. “So I just have to figure out how to get through the pain. It’s different.”

Jaden Springer (right ankle tendinitis) is probable for the game. Mo Bamba (right knee inflammation), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), Kenny Lofton Jr. (personal reasons) and De’Anthony Melton (back) will miss the game for the Sixers (29-13).

The Pacers will be without All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain), while Jalen Smith (lower back spasms) is questionable.

The Sixers are looking to extend their Eastern Conference-best winning streak to seven games. The Pacers have lost three straight and five of their last six.