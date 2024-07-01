Source: Tobias Harris agrees to sign two-year, $52 million deal with Detroit Pistons

The Tobias Harris era in Philly is officially over.

The power forward has agreed to a two-year contract worth at least $52 million to return to the Detroit Pistons, sources confirmed to The Inquirer.

The 31-year-old spent five ½ seasons with the Sixers after being acquired via a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6, 2019. He signed a five-year, $180 million deal with the Sixers that expired at the conclusion of this season.Harris received interest from the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz before agreeing to the Pistons deal.

The 6-foot-8, 226-pounder averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 378 games as a Sixer.He first played for Detroit from Jan. 29, 2018 to Feb. 6, 2019. Harris averaged 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 157 games as a Piston.