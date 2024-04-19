Sixers fans want to part with Tobias Harris. They may get their wish this summer.

Tobias Harris may be as good as gone.

The power forward’s tenure with the 76ers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes. Several NBA executives believe there’s a chance he’ll land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. But there are several other teams interested in the 13th-year veteran with careeaverages of 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Playing in Philadelphia has been unsettling for him over years. And he’ll undoubtedly take the blame if there’s an early exit from the playoffs this year.

But right now, there’s some optimism around the Sixers.

After beating the Miami Heat, 105-104, in Wednesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament, the Sixers advanced as the East’s seventh seed to face the second-seed New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be played on Saturday at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m., ESPN).

If Joel Embiid’s left knee holds up, the Sixers have a legitimate chance of upsetting the Knicks. If they do that, they will most likely be favored in the conference semifinals against the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks series.

But the Sixers looked shaky for a while Wednesday. They would have lost if not for Nico Batum scoring 20 points — including six three-pointers, plus a one key block — and becoming an unlikely hero.

Until Embiid stepped up in the fourth quarter, his decline in the postseason had started to become a major storyline.

After averaging 34.7 points on 52.9% shooting in the regular season, Embiid had 23 points on 6-for-17 shooting Wednesday. He made just 3 of 12 baskets through three quarters.

But because he is often playing injured, Embiid is usually exonerated from any wrongdoing or struggles after postseason losses. It’s also someone else’s fault.

Previously, folks blamed the Sixers’ second-round exits on Ben Simmons’ apprehension to shoot, especially after the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Matisse Thybulle became somewhat of a scapegoat in their 2022 semifinals loss to the Heat. Thybulle was unvaccinated and the swingman was denied entry to Canada for the first-round road games against the Toronto Raptors. Critics said his decision messed up team chemistry.

Since then, Harris’ shortcomings have been magnified.

There’s a portion of Sixers fans who believe that Harris’ struggles during Embiid absence caused by a meniscus tear cost them a top-three seed. And if they would have lost Wednesday night, Harris would have never lived it down.

While he had 10 rebounds and four assists, the 31-year-old finished with nine points on 4-for-10 shooting and was 0-of-3 on three-pointers. Harris shot an airball three-pointer and missed a couple of bunnies at the rim. He was even benched during the final 4 minutes, 12 seconds shortly after badly missing a three-point attempt.

The thing is, Harris wasn’t the only player to shoot poorly that night. Kelly Oubre Jr. shot 3-of-9 from the field. Kyle Lowry was 3-for-10, and All-Star Tyrese Maxey went 6-for-16.

But the visceral fan reaction Harris often receives is partly linked to his five-year, $180 million contract.

Fans are perplexed that Harris, whose contract expires this year, can make an annual salary of $36 million and be deemed a third or fourth option.

While he’s missed some shots in key situations, it’s hard not to wonder whether Harris would receive the same visceral fan reaction with a $20 million or $25 million annual salary. His $39.2 million salary for this season made him the 19th highest paid player in the NBA. Of the 26 highest paid players, he’s the only one not to be named an All-Star.

The truth is Harris can play. He’s just not a good fit for what the Sixers are doing.

They’re at their best with Embiid and Maxey excelling in their two-man game. That has left Harris as an afterthought on offense.

The problem is, he’s at his best with the ball in his hands. He excels in pick-and-rolls. Before last season, the 13th-year veteran wasn’t known for being a great defender or a rebounding machine. He was known for his ability to score. But Harris needs the ball to stay in rhythm. If not, he could have nights like Wednesday.

He had some success this season cutting to the basket without the ball while playing off the Embiid and Maxey. However, it didn’t last long.

Now in the playoffs, the Sixers must find a way to get him involved. They’re going to need his offensive production to beat the Knicks, who had the Sixers’ number during the regular season.

So Maxey and Lowry could try to get him easy baskets — but he has to make shots.

If not, he’s going to be booed at home and blamed for postseason losses during what appears to be his final season as a Sixer.

At this point, Harris separating with the organization might be the best thing for both sides.

The Sixers could benefit from their fourth option making considerably less money and being capable of playing without the ball. And Harris would be better suited playing for a team on which he could become a second option.