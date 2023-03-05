Sixers’ Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker could miss Monday’s game at Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker, both 76ers forwards, are listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This comes after the Sixers forwards sustained game-ending injuries in Saturday’s 133-130 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harris didn’t play in the second half after bruising his left calf before intermission. Tucker left in the third quarter with back spasms.

Harris is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while Tucker currently averages 3.6 points and 40 rebounds.

Monday’s game is the fourth of a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Sixers (41-22) are 2-1 through the first three games of the trip. For the Pacers (29-36), this contest will mark their second game in as many nights.

The Pacers defeated the Chicago Bulls, 125-122, at the United Center on Sunday.

