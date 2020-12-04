Since his college basketball career began, Seth Curry has been on the move. He began his career at Liberty and, after averaging 20.3 points per game as a freshman, transferred to Duke, where he eventually played three seasons. He has played for two G League teams and six NBA franchises, including two stints with the Dallas Mavericks, who traded him to the Sixers on draft night for Josh Richardson and a second-round pick (No. 36).