Yet anonymity does not mean irrelevance. When the Sixers re-signed Harris to a max contract extension last summer, they did so with the thought that he would provide Brown with a critical third scoring option capable of adding some much-needed balance to an offense built around the idiosyncratic skill sets of Simmons and Embiid. It was fitting that Harris’ signing corresponded with the Sixers’ decision to let JJ Redick sign a free-agent contract with the Pelicans. For two years, Redick was the player who maintained that on-court balance, a veteran shooter who could not only space the floor, but also serve as the primary scoring option on a possession. Redick’s play sheet was like an offense within an offense, with Brown devising an east-to-west two-man game with Embiid that was predicated on Redick’s ability to move off the ball and get himself into shooting position off screens. While Redick’s relative lack of size, quickness, and quick-twitch bounce limited his versatility, his presence added a different dimension that defenses had to account for.