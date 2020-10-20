Tobias Harris was among three NBA players who sat down with Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris to discuss social issues in the first episode of “Remaking America.”
Along with Tobias Harris, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sat down with Kamala Harris.
A central theme of the 13-minute video was the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 election.
Tobias Harris also discussed how he tried to use his platform of playing in the NBA bubble to bring attention to social issues.
“For me in the bubble, with everything going on with us, trying to really bring attention to the Breonna Taylor case,” he said. “And to get the result that we did [none of the police officers involved in her fatal shooting was charged], it made me personally feel like we’re bringing all this type of attention and we get a bad result.”
On the show, he asked Kamala Harris about the ways that she and running mate Joe Biden would handle things differently than President Donald Trump has. Kamala Harris outlined her ideas on that issue and more.
Tobias Harris said he was excited to be part of the production and shared his thoughts on Instagram Monday.
Tobias Harris and the 76ers have been very active in encouraging people to vote. Last month, the Sixers launched a “Vote 76” initiative, partnering with organizations that include More Than a Vote in an attempt to educate fans and encourage them to exercise their right to vote on Nov. 3.
The Sixers have encouraged interested people to visit www.nba.com/sixers/vote.