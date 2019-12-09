The Sixers weren’t sure if Thybulle would play after he rolled his ankle in Saturday’s win, but he not only played, but made a major difference, on both ends of the court. This was one of the few games where his offense outshone his defense. On two of three possessions in the third quarter he hit three’s to extend the lead to 71-53. Thybulle looks so much more confident taking the three than he did at the start of the season.