Sixers trade Danuel House Jr. and second-round pick to Pistons with buyout market in mind

The Sixers are officially one of the NBA’s more active teams at the deadline, sending Danuel House Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons.

The move is designed to supply space under the luxury tax that could be used to sign a player off the buyout market following the trade deadline.

Buyout options could include veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, the Philly product and former Villanova star, who was traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets last month.

If the rebuilding Hornets cannot find another deal by this afternoon to move Lowry again, he is likely to be bought out. Lowry also played for Sixers coach Nick Nurse when they were both with the Toronto Raptors, including during the 2018-19 NBA title season.

House played parts of two seasons for the Sixers, toggling in and out of the rotation as an athletic wing. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15 minutes over 34 games this season.