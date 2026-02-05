Sixers trading Eric Gordon to Memphis in exchange for a second-round pick swap

As expected, the 76ers parted ways with Eric Gordon.

Sources confirmed that the Sixers traded the reserve shooting guard to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for a 2032 second-round pick swap. This move gives the Sixers various options.

It opens up a roster spot to convert Dominick Barlow’s two-way contract into a standard deal. It also gives them a little over $7.6 million in salary cap space under the first apron, meaning they can sign players on the buyout market in addition to using up to $8 million in a trade exception to acquire a player.

» READ MORE: Jared McCain’s Sixers tenure was full of ups and downs — and it ended quicker than expected

Gordon played only in six games this season, with his last appearance coming Dec. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets. The 37-year-old, in his 18th season, signed a one-year, $3.63 million contract on July 1 after declining his $3.47 million player option.

Gordon’s deal carried a $2.3 million cap hit and a $2.3 million dead cap value, which was considered a good, low-risk expiring salary for potential trades.

The thought was that the Sixers could use a second-round pick to entice a team with a lot of cap space to take on Gordon’s contract for the remainder of the season. It turns out they found a trade partner in the Grizzlies.