Jared McCain’s Sixers tenure was full of ups and downs — and it ended quicker than expected

LOS ANGELES — Jared McCain took charge during Tuesday’s second quarter at the Golden State Warriors and thrust both arms into the air. He pointed across the Chase Center court toward the 76ers’ bench, a motion veteran Kyle Lowry mimicked back to the second-year guard.

That turned out to be one of McCain’s final moments as a Sixer. He was traded Wednesday afternoon to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for draft compensation, abruptly ending his stint in Philly.

McCain’s tenure will be marked by immediate promise after being selected 16th in the 2024 NBA draft, a bright spot in a mostly miserable season. Then, the knee and thumb injuries that required surgery and zapped 11 months from his early basketball development. And, finally, that he essentially ran out of time to regain his footing with the Sixers amid a guard group bolstered while he was sidelined.

McCain’s popularity extends beyond basketball diehards. The 21-year-old has nearly five million TikTok followers, where he documents his on- and off-court life and partakes in social-media dance trends. He paints his nails. He practices meditation. He picked up non-basketball activities, such as the piano and learning Spanish, while he could not walk or play.

» READ MORE: Trading Jared McCain is a big risk, unless something bigger is in play

He also made an immediate impact on the Sixers, averaging 15.3 points and 2.6 assists in 23 games as an early Rookie of the Year frontrunner. His dynamite three-point shooting carried from college to the NBA, connecting on 38.3% of his 5.8 long-range attempts as a rookie. He flashed a crafty ability to drive and finish at the basket or pull up for midrange jumpers, and started developing as a backup point guard option.

Then he hit his head on the court during a Dec. 13, 2024, home game against the Indiana Pacers. Tests did not reveal a concussion, but found a torn meniscus in his left knee that would end his season. After months working his way back from that, he tore a thumb ligament in a “freak” accident while playing defense in an informal pickup game days before training camp began in late September.

While McCain was recovering from those injuries, the Sixers’ guard depth increased. VJ Edgecombe, the third overall pick in last summer’s draft, became an instant starter and an impact player on both ends of the floor. Last February, the Sixers traded for Quentin Grimes — and will now likely prioritize re-signing the sixth man following a messy restricted free agency saga last summer.

“You never try to compare,” McCain said when asked recently about that competition for guard minutes last week. “You’re always on your own journey. I knew my time was going to come, and I knew it’s going to continue to come.

“There’s going to be ups and downs, but you kind of stay focused on yourself. It’s not in a selfish way, but it’s more to just worry about yourself in these moments, because it’s bigger than you. You can’t have too big of an ego in this.”

McCain returned to game action Nov. 4 at the Chicago Bulls, but did not make a shot in his first four games played. He ditched a clunky knee brace that made him feel unbalanced in favor of an “Incrediwear” sleeve, and eventually removed the brace on his shooting hand. He twice joined the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats to try to generate some flow with heavier minutes. As the Sixers returned to relative full strength, McCain slipped out of the rotation. He averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 16.8 minutes across 37 games.

“I don’t think he’s had much of a runway to play consistently,” coach Nick Nurse said on Jan. 19.

» READ MORE: Many Sixers fans came to love Jared McCain and his social media flair. And now their hearts are broken.

Yet this move arrives just as McCain had finally rediscovered some rhythm.

At the tail end of a brutal Jan. 26 loss at the Charlotte Hornets, he connected on four three-pointers. He went 5 of 6 from deep the next night against the Milwaukee Bucks, and made another four attempts Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He also looked more comfortable running the offense during Monday’s victory at the Los Angeles Clippers, and Nurse said he has been pleased with how McCain has played within the Sixers’ defensive schemes.

All-Star teammate Tyrese Maxey also singled McCain out on Saturday as a teammate who could provide scoring punch during Paul George’s 25-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

“He has fought his way out of a little funk,” Maxey said then. “And to do that is hard, man. It’s really hard, especially when you don’t play every night [and] the uncertainty of the roster …

“It’s just a weird spot to be in. But he’s fought his way out, and I see the confidence coming back into him.”

During this mini resurgence, McCain also spoke about refocusing on staying present. He will need that as he abruptly shifts to a new NBA home with about 30 regular-season games remaining. He joins the defending NBA champions anchored by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and an organization with a history of identifying and developing young players.

It is the latest step in an already winding NBA journey for McCain, whose Sixers tenure is now over quicker than expected.