Sixers trade Jaden Springer to Boston Celtics for second-round pick
Springer recently flashed his defensive potential, performing well against All-NBA performers Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić.
Jaden Springer showed recently that he can become an elite defender in the NBA. It just won’t be with the 76ers.
They traded the third-year guard to the Boston Celtics for a 2024 second-round pick, according to a league source. The pick is the more favorable selection from the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.
Springer is coming off solid defensive performances against two NBA All-Stars. While making his first start of the season, Springer helped hold Stephen Curry to nine points on 2-for-7 shooting in Wednesday’s 127-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The two-time MVP also had a game-worst four turnovers.
On Monday, Springer helped hold Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić to 19 points on 6-for-15 shooting in the Sixers’ 118-102 loss. Dončić is averaging a league-best 34.5 points.
Springer averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 50 career games with three starts. The Sixers selected him with the 28th pick of the 2021 draft.