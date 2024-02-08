Sixers trade Jaden Springer to Boston Celtics for second-round pick

Jaden Springer showed recently that he can become an elite defender in the NBA. It just won’t be with the 76ers.

They traded the third-year guard to the Boston Celtics for a 2024 second-round pick, according to a league source. The pick is the more favorable selection from the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

Springer is coming off solid defensive performances against two NBA All-Stars. While making his first start of the season, Springer helped hold Stephen Curry to nine points on 2-for-7 shooting in Wednesday’s 127-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The two-time MVP also had a game-worst four turnovers.

On Monday, Springer helped hold Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić to 19 points on 6-for-15 shooting in the Sixers’ 118-102 loss. Dončić is averaging a league-best 34.5 points.

Springer averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 50 career games with three starts. The Sixers selected him with the 28th pick of the 2021 draft.