That’s where Smith comes in. A year-and-a-half after the Suns drafted him at No. 16 overall and then traded him to the Sixers, the 2018 first-rounder has exactly nine NBA games on his professional resume, a total that each of the other top 42 picks from that June has surpassed (each, by at least 23 games). Any negotiator worth his salary is going to spend the next week insisting to Brand that Smith’s lack of experience leaves him with little value on the trade market, that he is the sort of chip you need to be willing to cash in order to secure even a marginal veteran upgrade. That rival general manager will have plenty of material for his case. When Smith was drafted, the big concern was that he did not fit offensively in the back court, but was undersized compared to the premiere players he would need to guard on the wing. Not only would Smith need to prove that he warranted a spot in an NBA rotation, he would need to prove where. To date, he simply has not played enough basketball to accomplish either of those things.