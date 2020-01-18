At first glance, a reunion with Robert Covington might not make a ton of sense. With a salary of $11.3 million, and having started 182 of the last 182 games that he has played, the one-time Sixer does not fit the profile of the sort of 15- to 20-minute-a-night bench scorer that you might project as a priority for the Sixers. And one would assume that the Timberwolves would price him accordingly on this year’s trade market, particularly when you consider that he still has another year remaining on his team-friendly contract.