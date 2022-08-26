The 76ers will hit the road for training camp in preparation for the upcoming NBA season.

The team announced they will travel to Charleston, S.C., and tune up for 2022-23 at The Citadel. Once there, they will take the court at the military college’s McAlister Field House and bring together their new-look roster for the first time. This is a new approach for the Sixers, who held last year’s camp at the Seventy Sixers Practice Facility in Camden.

» READ MORE: A second look at the Sixers’ schedule and 10 games that will define their season

The Sixers will conduct camp at The Citadel from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 with the start of preseason and the regular season beginning soon after. The Sixers’ first preseason game comes on Oct. 3 against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Three other preseason contests will follow before the Sixers kick off the regular season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 18 in a nationally televised game at TD Garden in Boston.

This will be an important period for the Sixers as they bring free agent acquisitions P.J. Tucker and Danuel House into the fold and continue to integrate James Harden, who was acquired at last season’s trade deadline.

The Sixers enter the season with high expectations as they get another shot to capitalize on Joel Embiid’s prime coinciding with a developing Tyrese Maxey. The NBA clearly views this as a pivotal season for the Sixers as the league placed them in marquee matchups on both opening day and Christmas Day. In all, the Sixers will play 34 games on either ABC, ESPN, TNT, or NBATV this season.