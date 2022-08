Joel Embiid and the Sixers will return for regular-season action on Oct. 18. Read more

The full schedule for the 2022-23 Sixers season has been announced.

The team will open the regular season on Oct. 18 against the Celtics as part of NBA’s opening night. In another marquee game, the team will travel to Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day to face the Knicks at noon.

But perhaps the date everyone has been waiting for is Ben Simmons’ potential return to the Wells Fargo Center court — his Nets did play a game in Philly after the trade, but Simmons was relegated to the sideline with a nagging back injury. While the Sixers will pay a visit to Brooklyn during the preseason, fans will have to wait until Nov. 22 to get a glimpse of Simmons in South Philly, a game that will be nationally televised on TNT.

Here’s a full look at the rest of the Sixers’ slate for the 2022-23 season:

Tue, Oct. 18 at Boston, 7:30 PM (TNT)

Thu, Oct. 20 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Sat, Oct. 22 vs. San Antonio, 6:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Mon, Oct. 24 vs. Indiana, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Oct. 26 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 28 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 29 at Chicago, 8:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Mon, Oct. 31 at Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 2 vs. Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 4 vs. New York, 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 7 vs. Phoenix, 8:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thu, Nov. 10 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sat, Nov. 12 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 13 vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, Nov 18 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat, Nov 19 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tue, Nov. 22 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Wed, Nov. 23 at Charlotte, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 25 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 27 at Orlando, 6:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 28 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wed, Nov. 30 at Cleveland, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 2 at Memphis, 8:00 p.m.

Mon, Dec. 5 at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 9 vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun, Dec. 11 vs. Charlotte 6:00 p.m.

Tue, Dec. 13 vs. Sacramento, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 16 vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Mon, Dec. 19 vs. Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Dec. 21 vs. Detroit, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 23 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 25 at New York, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Tue, Dec. 27 at Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 30 at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 31 at Oklahoma City, 8:00 p.m.

Mon, Jan. 2 vs. New Orleans, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Jan. 4 vs. Indiana, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 6 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun, Jan. 8 at Detroit, 3:00 p.m.

Tue, Jan. 10 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thu, Jan. 12 vs. Oklahoma City, 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 14 at Utah, 9:00 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 15 at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tue, Jan. 17 at L.A. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

Thu, Jan. 19 at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 21 at Sacramento, 10:00 p.m.

Wed, Jan. 25 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat, Jan. 28 vs. Denver, 3:00 p.m. (ABC)

Mon, Jan. 30 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Feb. 1 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 3 at San Antonio, 8:00 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 5 at New York, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed, Feb. 8 at Boston, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri, Feb. 10 vs. New York, 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 11 at Brooklyn, 6:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Mon, Feb. 13 vs. Houston, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Feb. 15 vs. Cleveland, 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 16-22: NBA All-Star Break