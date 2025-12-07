The Sixers are adapting to life without stars, and reigniting their season as a result

At the quarter mark of the season, the 76ers sit at seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 13-9 record.

They are on a pace to win 48 games, which would be the franchise’s best campaign since winning 54 games in 2022-23. Yet the Sixers aren’t satisfied with their position. Nor should they be. Finishing seventh would mean a second NBA Play-In Tournament berth in three seasons.

The Sixers opened the season with aspirations of contending in a wide-open conference. Still, they can be proud of taking a three-game winning streak into Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena (7:30, NBCSP).

This is their first winning streak since opening the season 4-0.

“I think the biggest thing is we know how to play,” Tyrese Maxey said when asked if the Sixers are finding a rhythm. “When Joel [Embiid] plays, we know how we are going to play. We know how we are going to play when Paul [George] plays. We know they’re not going to play every single night.

“I think that’s the best thing that happened to us, really, honestly. And I think we have to start building on that.”

Embiid has been limited to just eight games this season due to injuries to both knees. The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center missed two of three games in their current winning streak — Wednesday’s 121-102 home rout of the Washington Wizards and Friday’s 116-101 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

George has played seven games while recovering from a left knee injury and sprained right ankle. The forward sat out Thursday’s 99-98 home victory over the Golden State Warriors.

As the league’s third-leading scorer at 31.6 points per game, Maxey has carried the team most of the season.

But their winning streak is intact because less-heralded players keep stepping up.

On Friday, Quentin Grimes finished with a team-high 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting — including 6 of 7 three-pointers — to go with five assists in a reserve role.

“Quen has been great, man,” Maxey said of Grimes, who’s averaging 17 points and 4.4 assists. “I think he’s done a great job. He’s played a lot of different roles as well. He’s played off the bench. He’s started [four games]. He’s played a lot of minutes, you know what I mean? He’s done a great job.”

The Sixers also got solid contributions from other players during their winning streak. Reserve forward Jabari Walker finished with season highs of 18 points and four three-pointers on Friday.

On Thursday, forward Dominick Barlow grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds against the Warriors. That game concluded with VJ Edgecombe scoring a go-ahead putback with 0.9 seconds left before Maxey made the game-winning block at the final buzzer.

But the Sixers must do a better job of holding onto big leads. They blew a 24-point cushion on Thursday before the late-game heroics of Edgecombe and Maxey. And on Friday, they had a commanding 26-point cushion, until the Bucks pulled within nine points with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left. But the Sixers would go on to win by 17.

“Tonight was expected,” Maxey said following Friday’s game. “This is the NBA. That was a professional win. We still won by double digits. We had to play a little bit at the end, but that’s fine. But [Thursday] night was unacceptable. We all know that was unacceptable to have a meltdown like that.

“But what I was most proud of was that we kept fighting. A lot of times, when you have that type of situation, when a team comes all the way back, you just concede defeat and let them have the dub. And it’s a different conversation right now if that happens.”

Instead, they are talking about finding ways to extend their winning streak.