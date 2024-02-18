Tyrese Maxey scores 10 points in first All-Star Game appearance as Eastern Conference wins, 211-186

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Maxey sat deep in a defensive stance as Stephen Curry dribbled toward halfcourt. Curry, intent to hoist another three-point attempt, was thwarted by the 76ers guard as the buzzer sounded on the second quarter.

Maxey’s stop against the Golden State Warriors star was a rare competitive moment in an otherwise uncompetitive 2024 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night. In fact, the game was destined to end in a whimper before Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton offered a late jolt to the hometown crowd and padded his 32-point performance. His Eastern Conference squad won, 211-186, and set a record for points scored in the event.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard produced 39 points and took home MVP honors, and even collected a few boos in the process as the pro-Pacers crowd lobbied for Haliburton. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns led the West with 50 points.

Maxey had gotten out to a fast start in his first All-Star appearance before the NBA’s stalwarts took center stage. He made an immediate imprint after entering the game midway through the first quarter as an East reserve. Maxey drew a foul and drained two free throws before the rest of his game opened up. Soon he had a layup and two three-pointers under his belt.

His night largely ended there. Maxey mostly deferred to his fellow stars for the rest of the night. He finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes.

Maxey was reunited with former Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who now is coaching the Milwaukee Bucks and served as head coach of the Eastern Conference.

Of course, Maxey was originally set to play in the NBA’s signature All-Star event alongside Sixers teammate Embiid, who is currently out with a lateral meniscus injury that required surgery. He is expected to be reevaluated in the coming weeks as the team remains optimistic that he can return for the postseason.

Maxey earned his first All-Star appearance after averaging 25.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while taking on a larger role in his fourth NBA season.

Embiid, the reigning league MVP, was voted an All-Star starter and was in the midst of his best season before knee injuries forced him to miss several games and undergo surgery. He was averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 34 games.