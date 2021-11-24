SAN FRANCISCO — While it’s still early in the NBA season, the 76ers have compiled an impressive record against Western Conference foes.

The Sixers headed into Wednesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a 5-2 record against Western teams.

Their two losses on a six-game road trip that concluded against the Warriors came to the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers did defeat the Blazers on Nov. 1 in the first of two meetings. Their other victories came against the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. Last season, they finished 18-12 against teams from the West.

The Sixers, however, have a 5-6 record against Eastern Conference opponents.

Drummond showing his worth

Andre Drummond was ranked seventh in the NBA in rebounding with 11.1 per game entering Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. Drummond had 23 rebounds in Monday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings with 10 coming in the fourth quarter.

Drummond was the league’s only player with 189 rebounds and 20 blocks in less than 400 minutes played before Wednesday’s slate of games. He played 389 minutes through his first 17 games played. Wednesday marked the ninth consecutive start as Joel Embiid remains in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He also started against the Blazers on Nov. 1 with Embiid getting the night off to rest.

» READ MORE: Stop dunking on Ben Simmons. He clearly isn’t mentally healthy enough to help the Sixers. | Marcus Hayes

Maxey’s solid stretch

Tyrese Maxey averaged 25.7 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 56.7% from the field, including 48.1% on three-pointers, and 92% from the foul line in the six games heading into Wednesday’s matchup. Maxey’s play over that stretch would qualify for the exclusive 50/40/90 club.