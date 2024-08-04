Tyrese Maxey gives back to Philly with first ‘Friends & Family’ weekend — and pledges $1 million to youth programs

Inside a bustling St. Joe’s Prep gym, Tyrese Maxey caught wind of a young girl crying at his basketball camp. So the 76ers All-Star guard pulled her aside for individual passing and dribbling drills, anything that could make her feel a little more comfortable.

That is an example of the personal interactions, in addition to fabulous basketball talent, that make Maxey an immensely popular Sixer. But the Tyrese Maxey Foundation’s first “Friends & Family” weekend also represented his continued NBA rise — and commitment to Philly. At Thursday’s “Night of Giving” dinner, Maxey announced that, after signing his max contract with the Sixers earlier this summer, he will donate $1 million to various youth programs.

Advertisement

“The last thing I said [at that dinner was] I’m thankful for the Sixers for the opportunity that they blessed me with,” Maxey said. “Because now I can go out and give to others, as well. And give even more.”

Maxey is fulfilling a final wish from his grandmother, Mimi, who emphasized such philanthropy before she died in 2020. Maxey established his foundation the following year, with his parents, Denyse and Tyrone, on the board of directors. His uncle, Brandon McKay, is also involved in helping bring Tyrese’s “outlandish ideas and last-minute ideas” to fruition in Philly and his hometown of Garland, Texas. Past events have included turkey and toy drives during the holiday season, and a back-to-school block party.

McKay this year encouraged Maxey to add a celebrity golf tournament, held Friday at the Union League Golf Club at Torresdale. New Sixers teammates Reggie Jackson, Jared McCain, and Justin Edwards, along with Eagles and broadcasting legend Ron Jaworski, were among those who braved hot and humid weather conditions to play.

The outing also allowed Maxey to practice the sport he took up during the early part of the offseason, before joking he “had to focus on my real job.” But he understands a round of golf can be used as a way to network and talk business. He also appreciates the way the sport teaches patience and challenges the mind.

“You could hit six great balls in a row,” Maxey said, “and then I hit four or five bad ones in a row, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I thought I hit it the same way. But it’s fun. It’s something that you can really, really learn and really work on.”

Saturday morning, more than 200 kids wearing red, white, and blue “Max Levels” jerseys filled the gym for his “1% Better” skills camp. Maxey furiously glided across the floor to jump into drills. He abruptly stepped in front of a ballhandler, arms outstretched. He went up and down the court during a five-on-five scrimmage, yelling “And-1!” when one player tried to finish through contact at the basket. He got playfully swarmed after missing a jumper during a shooting competition. He plopped into the courtside seats next to chaperones to take selfies.

Maxey recognized this could be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for those kids, recalling a core memory from when he made a game-winning three-pointer at Hall of Famer Chris Bosh’s camp as a youngster and “they carried me out.” Even more important to Maxey? The camp was free to attend.

“I wanted it to be a deal where we were actually giving back, actually giving opportunities, actually giving stuff to others,” Maxey said. “I think that’s what we’ve done, and now we’re growing.”

» READ MORE: Marcus and Markieff Morris relaunch FOE basketball camp, adding another hometown touchpoint: ‘We represent Philly’

Growing into that $1 million pledge. How exactly those funds will be used is still to be determined, he said. But the financial commitment — and personal interactions — began with the expanded Friends & Family weekend, in the city he now calls his second home.

“It just makes me happy to see kids and families and people smiling,” he said. “I’m a happy person. I’m always smiling. So if I can put smiles on other people’s faces, then I’m happy.”