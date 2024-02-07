Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey listed as questionable with illness for tonight’s Warriors game

Tyrese Maxey missed the 76ers’ Wednesday shootaround with an illness, a team official said, and is listed as questionable to play against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center.

A Maxey absence would be another significant blow to an already severely shorthanded Sixers lineup. Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid had surgery on his left meniscus Tuesday and is expected to miss several weeks, while fellow starters Nico Batum (hamstring) and De’Anthony Melton (spine) remain out. Standout forward Tobias Harris and Paul Reed, who has replaced Embiid in the starting lineup, have also missed time or played through sickness in recent games.

Maxey, who also recently missed three games with a sprained ankle, has been enjoying a breakout season that last week resulted in his first All-Star selection. The explosive lead guard is averaging a career-high 25.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game, and is a threat with the ball in his hands to attack the basket and shoot from outside.

The Sixers (30-19) entered Wednesday’s game against the Warriors as losers of six of their past seven games to slip to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.