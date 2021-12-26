WASHINGTON — It’s been a tough Holiday Weekend for Tyrese Maxey.

The 76ers point guard’s home suffered significant fire damage on Christmas Eve. Then the team revealed on Christmas that Maxey is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is questionable for Sunday’s 6 p.m. game against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

The news comes after the second-year veteran scored 17 points in Thursday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which came after he missed the previous two games with a left quadriceps contusion. Maxey is averaging 17.0 points and a team-best 4.6 assists.

» READ MORE: Home of 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey catches fire, but the player and his family are OK

He’s not the only Sixer listed as questionable versus the Wizards.

Georges Niang could return after missing four games with COVID. However, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, and Danny Green remain in protocol. Ben Simmons remains sidelined while requesting a trade.

Wizards starters Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are in protocol. Thomas Bryant remains sidelined while he’s recovering from an left ACL injury. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is questionable while still trying to get in game shape.

The Sixers (16-16) swept last season’s three regular-season meetings and beat the Wizards (17-15) in five games in an opening-round playoff series.