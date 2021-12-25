The home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire Friday night, a team official confirmed. Maxey and his family are all OK, according to the official.

The multi-alarm fire led fire department units to the scene on the first block of Fairway Drive in Voorhees. The first alert went out around 7 p.m.

The home suffered significant damage, but firefighters seemed focused on the garage. They put out the blaze and wrapped up just after 11 p.m. when a board up service arrived.

The Sixers will work with Maxey to ensure that he and his family get the support they need while staying at an area hotel.

Maxey, 21, is in his second season with the team.

Staff photographer Elizabeth Robertson contributed to this story.