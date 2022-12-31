NEW ORLEANS — Tyrese Maxey will officially return from a fractured foot in the 76ers’ game at the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night, the Sixers announced.

Maxey, who sustained the injury during a Nov. 18 game win over the Milwaukee Bucks, was listed as probable to play Friday on the NBA’s official injury report. He and Sixers coach Doc Rivers said following Thursday’s practice that they were hopeful Maxey would return either against the Pelicans or on Saturday night at the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is unlikely to play in both games of the back-to-back set, Rivers added.

Maxey, a third-year guard who is regarded as one of the NBA’s rising stars, is expected to provide a jolt to the Sixers’ offense with his explosiveness and dangerous three-point shooting. In the 15 games prior to the injury, Maxey was averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

He rejoins a Sixers team playing its best basketball of the season. The Sixers recently had an eight-game winning streak snapped with a loss at the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, but have risen to fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-13 record entering Friday.

Maxey’s return makes the Sixers’ roster whole for the first time since an Oct. 29 win at the Chicago Bulls.