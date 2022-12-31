OKLAHOMA CITY — Tyrese Maxey will miss the 76ers’ road game Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the standout guard works his way back from a fractured left foot.

All-Star guard James Harden (right foot tendon strain injury management) and veteran forward P.J. Tucker (left knee injury management), meanwhile, are listed as questionable to play against Oklahoma City.

Maxey returned from a six-week absence during Friday’s loss at the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with nine points on 4-of-10 shooting, one rebound and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench, saying he felt more comfortable as the game progressed.

» READ MORE: CJ McCollum spoils Tyrese Maxey’s return with 11 threes and 42 points in Pelicans’ 127-116 win

Maxey and Rivers said following Friday’s game that they were unsure if he would play Saturday’s second night of a back-to-back set.

Harden has played in every game since returning from his foot injury on Dec. 5. He had 20 points, 10 assists and seven turnovers Friday against the Pelicans.

Tucker is the only Sixer to play in all 34 games entering Saturday. In addition to knee surgery in the offseason, Tucker has been playing through a nerve injury that originates in his neck and is affecting his right hand.

The Sixers enter Saturday on a two-game losing skid and with a 20-14 record. Following the matchup against the Thunder, they will play three consecutive home games against the Pelicans (Monday), Indiana Pacers (Wednesday) and Chicago Bulls (Friday).