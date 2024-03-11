Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey clears concussion protocol, will be available Tuesday against Knicks

Tyrese Maxey has completed concussion protocol and will be available to play in Tuesday’s game at the New York Knicks, a source told The Inquirer Monday afternoon.

The 76ers’ All-Star point guard missed the past four games with the ailment, which stemmed from a blow to the back of the head in a March 3 win at the Dallas Mavericks. Though he finished that game after being evaluated by attending physicians, Maxey later began experiencing concussion-like symptoms, returned to Philly for further evaluation, and has been out since then.

As Maxey progressed through protocol, he rejoined his team on the bench late last week and traveled to New York for Sunday’s victory over the Knicks. Teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. hinted following Sunday’s game that the Sixers expected Maxey to return for Tuesday’s rematch.

The Sixers’ official injury report for Tuesday’s game will be released later on Monday.

Maxey is averaging a career-high 26 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. His role has become even more vital without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined following knee surgery.

The 36-28 Sixers entered Monday in sixth place in the tight Eastern Conference standings, where two games separate the fourth-place Knicks (37-27) and eighth-place Miami Heat (35-29).