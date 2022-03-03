Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 123-108 victory over the New York Knicks Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this on a night that Joel Embiid finished with 27 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and two blocks. As impressive as that was, Maxey’s second half was hard to overlook. That’s when the Sixers shooting guard scored 21 of his 25 points. He did so by making 5 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 three-pointers. The second-year player also shot 7-for-8 from the foul line in the second half. Right now, he’s fitting on perfectly as the Sixers third star.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz gets this for the second straight game. The Sixers reserve swingman missed both of his shots and failed to score in 4 minutes, 46 seconds of action. He was a minus-five during the stretch. Korkmaz was benched in the second half until the final 27 seconds.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this one. The Sixers small forward finished with a game-high three blocks as the defensive stopper. In a solid two-way performance, he had 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

Worst statistic: The Knicks were horrible from the foul line. They made just 22 of 32 foul shots (68.8%).

Best statistic: The Sixers were solid behind the arc in the second half. They made 12 of 21 three-pointers for 57.1% during that time.