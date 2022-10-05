Tyrese Maxey has referred to James Harden as a “big brother” multiple times since the Sixers opened training camp, a bond at least partially stemming from their time spent working out together in Los Angeles this summer.

They are now close enough that Maxey can “hear [Harden] in my head” — even in the midst of scoring a dazzling 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 14 minutes against the Nets — on a play when he did not make the correct read with the ball in his hands.

“Before I go to the bench, I know he’s going to come talk to me about it,” Maxey said following Wednesday’s shootaround before the Sixers’ preseason home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I already know, James. I should have [done] this.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, exactly.’ But that’s what he’s for, man.

“Him and Joel [Embiid] and now P.J. [Tucker], as well, those guys, what they bring to our team is different than what they bring on the court. It’s more than that. They bring a morale, a toughness, a camaraderie. When you have those guys who really buy in, who really believe in team chemistry, it’s really good for the team.”

Harrell brings knack for drawing charges to Sixers

Doc Rivers half-joked that new 76ers backup big man Montrezl Harrell obviously paid attention to his coach’s message ahead of Monday’s preseason victory at Brooklyn.

Rivers told players not to worry about committing fouls while playing their more aggressive defensive style. Harrell then fouled out in 12 minutes, part of an active night when he also totaled 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting, five rebounds and three assists.

Harrell, whom the Sixers signed in free agency last month, said those whistles were a product of attempting to draw two charges in a row — a knack he has long possessed as a high-energy player. Per the NBA’s hustle stats, Harrell has ranked in the top 10 among all players in charges drawn in three of the past four seasons. That includes finishing tied for the league lead (22) in 2021-22, and tying for second with 30 during his Sixth Man of the Year season in 2019-20.

“It ain’t nothing about what [anybody’s] asking me to do,” Harrell said. “That’s something I do as part of my game. It’s part of the defensive coverage. I’m normally down there to protect the rim for us. I’m going to be down there to discourage guys from making layups and just shooting certain shots. …

“Guys drive down the lane out of control, and I’m usually there. It’s all about putting your body on the line.”

Offensive rebounding a focus

The Sixers were a poor rebounding team last season, ranking 29th out of 30 NBA teams with 42.3 per game.

That statistic is typically associated with the defensive end, as the final step in achieving a stop. Yet the Sixers also ranked last in the NBA last season in offensive rebounding percentage (24.6) and 27th in second-chance points (11.3 per game).

This season, Rivers believes the Sixers have the personnel more capable of attacking the offensive glass. He categorized eight players as “designated crashers” — as long as they remain smart about when they do it instead of getting back on defense.

Rivers immediately identified two “bad gambles” during their preseason opener in Brooklyn, including one by an unnamed player who ran in from the top of the key.

“That’s just not smart, and we’ll teach them that,” Rivers said. " … We told [them] someone’s going to lose their privilege [to crash], so we’re going to play that game with the team.

“We already know who the one is for the next game, but he’ll be able to earn it back.”