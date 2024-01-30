Sixers’ Tyrese remains sidelined vs. Warriors; Joel Embiid upgraded to questionable

SAN FRANCISCO — Tyrese Maxey will miss his third consecutive game with a sprained left ankle when the 76ers face the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

The point guard’s teammate, Joel Embiid, has been upgraded to questionable after missing the past two games with left knee soreness. Meanwhile, Nico Batum will be sidelined with left hamstring tightness. The Sixers (29-16) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak that ties their longest of the season.

Maxey sprained his ankle in Thursday’s 134-122 loss to Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The All-Star candidate struggled in that game, scoring 22 points on 7-for-17 and making just 1 of 8 three-pointers. He received treatment on the ankle following the game and has been sidelined since.

Embiid re-injured his left knee in Thursday’s matchup. That led to his being a late scratch from Saturday’s 111-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Embiid is averaging a league-best 36.0 points. He is also sixth in rebounds (11.4) and tied for 10th in blocks (1.8), and averages a career-best 5.8 assists.

According to the new collective bargaining agreement, players are required to participate in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for the NBA’s regular-season awards, including MVP. As a result, Embiid can miss only five of the Sixers’ remaining 37 games to be eligible to win his second straight MVP.

He has scored at least 30 points in 22 consecutive games.

Batum missed games last month with a strained hamstring. It appears he felt some tightness in the area during Monday’s 130-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back), reserve swingman Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) and two-way post player Kenny Lofton Jr (personal reasons) will also remain sidelined. Reserve forward Marcus Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) is questionable after playing Monday.

The Warriors (19-24) will be without Chris Paul (fractured left hand), Moses Moody (left calf strain) and Gary Payton II (strained left hamstring).