If his hometown Sixers trade him, Marcus Morris Sr. says, ‘I’m prepared for it’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcus Morris Sr. knows there’s a strong possibility the 76ers will trade him.

But that hasn’t impacted how he’s approaching the games heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

“Honestly, to be real with you, like I’m a pro, man,” he said Monday before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. “So I just go into it with the same [stuff], man, to keep my body the same, because regardless of where I go, I’m still going to be able to help the team win if I’m going somewhere.”

The North Philly native, who’s in his 13th NBA season, doesn’t let trade discussions weigh on him. Morris, 34, has been traded five times, most recently on Nov. 1 when the Sixers acquired him from the Clippers in the multiplayer, three-team deal that sent James Harden to Los Angeles.

“I just hoop,” he said. “ … It’s part of a business. I understand it. I’ve been around. So if I go into it and act, like, sorry for myself or feel like it should never happen or anything, I’m being naive to the game.

“Being here 13 years gets you prepared for [stuff] like this. I’ve been on seven different teams. I’ve been traded a few times. I would be naive to act like I’d been surprised to get traded or some [stuff].”

Morris has provided a veteran presence and skill set to the Sixers, flashing qualities that could be beneficial in the postseason. With 67 postseason appearances under his belt, Morris’ experience would be an asset. He’s a leader on and off the court.

On Jan. 11, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas honored Morris’ charity and philanthropy work through his Family Over Everything Foundation at City Hall. A City Council resolution to honor Morris was passed unanimously last year.

With the Sixers undermanned, Morris made his sixth start of the season on Saturday in a 111-105 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The 6-foot-8, 218-pound forward had one of the Sixers’ best non-Joel Embiid first halves of the season.

Morris was dominant on the offensive end, scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting by excelling with his mid-range game. He got to his spots and took advantage of his size. However, fatigue got the best of him in Denver’s mile-high altitude in the second half.

He missed all seven of his second-half shots in his first game back after missing two games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Morris logged a season-high 32 minutes, 59 seconds after averaging just 16.3 minutes during his first 33 appearances as a Sixer.

Despite his second-half performance, he has been a great addition.

However, Morris is fully aware that his $17.1 million expiring contract could help facilitate a trade. If the Sixers are able to acquire Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray, Morris is all but certain that he’ll be moved in such a deal. His salary could be used to help offset the $18.2 million that Murray is making this season.

Morris’ salary may also be included in a package for a player with a more lucrative deal.

Morris has made sure to be there for young forward KJ Martin, whose name has also surfaced in trade discussions.

“It’s definitely tough on a young player, man,” Morris said. “Like me being young, it was tough, you know what I’m saying? I just was fortunate to get traded. My second year in the league, I got traded to Phoenix with my [twin] brother [Markieff]. So it’s a lot easier transition, but it was weird.

“I got traded when I was warming up [for a game against the Brooklyn Nets].”

At the time, Morris was with the Houston Rockets. Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, was the Rockets’ general manager at the time.

“I’m warming up, I’m doing my whole little [stuff],” Morris said. “I’m feeling good. They just traded [Patrick Patterson]. So I was like, [dang], maybe they are about to start me now, you know what I’m saying? So he called me into the office, like I’m about to get the start.

“He said, ‘No, we’re going to trade you. I was like, ‘[Dang], I just got drafted by y’all last year. I was actually playing really well, too, and they traded me.”

At that moment, Morris learned to be prepared for everything. He’s often asking questions about his future with teams.

“I’m going to ask to see if anything is coming my way,” Morris said. “And if it is, then it is what it is, whatever team I go to, I’ll continue to be a professional.”

But Morris is not certain he’ll actually be traded.

“I’m not 100% sure,” he said. “This is my hometown. I love it here. I’m just not sure, but I’m prepared for it.”