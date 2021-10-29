The 76ers announced Friday that they have exercised the team’s third-year contract option on Tyrese Maxey and the fourth-year option on Matisse Thybulle. Both options for two key players in the Sixers’ young core will go into the effect for the 2022-23 season.

Maxey’s option is for $2.73 million, per Spotrac, while Thybulle’s is for $4.38 million.

Maxey has been the starting point guard for each of the first five games for the Sixers, who continue to play without All-Star Ben Simmons. Maxey, the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two turnovers per game in the early season and is shooting 45.9% from the floor and 29.4% from three-point range.

Thybulle, the 20th pick of the 2019 draft, was an NBA All-Defense second-team selection a season ago after averaging 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. On the offensive end, he has averaged 4.3 points per game on 42.4% shooting from the floor and 32.9% from three-point range, along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, in 135 career games.