Danny Green has Tyrese Maxey’s back.

Maxey has struggled as the lead guard in the 76ers’ first four games. But Green praised the second-year player before Thursday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons.

“He’s doing great, man,” Green said after shootaround. “He’s got a lot on his plate, throwing things at him every day, every game. He’s handling it like a mature adult for a kid who’s barely 21. He’s understanding and learning each day what you need from him.”

Maxey, who actually doesn’t turn 21 until Nov. 4, definitely has been placed in a tough spot as Ben Simmons’ replacement in the starting lineup.

At this stage of his career, Maxey is more of a slashing, scoring guard. Those strengths don’t mesh well with the starting lineup. He needs to prioritize getting teammates the ball in certain spots and creating spacing.

In addition to being more of a hybrid guard, Maxey shot just 20% on three-pointers through the first four games. So instead of stretching the floor, he’s been left open on some attempts and had opponents go under pick-and-rolls.

And despite Maxey standing just 6-foot-2, the Sixers have also asked him to be in the dunker spot on offense . That’s something the team did often with Simmons, who stands at 6-10, but who now remains sidelined after telling the Sixers he is not mentally ready to play.

“[Maxey]’s probably never been down there in his life, but he’s handling it well,” Green said. “He’s learning; he’s growing; he’s getting us into sets, and he’s figuring it out. It’s a good time to grow quickly as a young fella.”

Maxey is also being bombarded with instructions from coaches and teammates before having a chance to ask many questions. Through it all, he’s remained humble and has taken criticism well.

“Even though everybody’s throwing eight different things at him,” Green said, “he’s doing a great job with it.”