Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey named finalist for NBA’s Most Improved Player award

Tyrese Maxey has been named a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

The 76ers guard averaged career highs of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1 steal en route to being voted an NBA All-Star this season. This season, Maxey and center Joel Embiid formed one of the league’s top tandems. Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White and Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün are the other finalists.

Maxey has improved in each of his four seasons after being selected 21st overall in the 2020 draft out of Kentucky. The 23-year-old scored 50 points three times this season, including a career-high 52 points in a double-overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs on April 7.

In other news, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić are the finalists for MVP. Embiid, the reigning MVP, isn’t eligible to defend his title due to not playing in the mandatory 65 games required for in-season awards.