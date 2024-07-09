Tyrese Maxey partners with car-sharing company Turo for Philly tour contest

A custom-wrapped Range Rover — featuring the 76ers’ colors, Tyrese Maxey’s signature, and his “1% better every day” mantra — will soon hit the Philly streets.

And the first person to book it through car-sharing company Turo will get the keys directly from Maxey, launching a three-day tour through some of his favorite spots in the city.

Maxey’s desire to use his Turo partnership to personally connect with the contest winner is another example of his gregarious personality, which quickly endeared him to the Sixers’ fan base during his All-Star ascent.

“My main thing I want people to know is it’s genuine,” Maxey told The Inquirer during a conversation last week that also covered his max extension, the Sixers adding Paul George, and his offseason plans. “The day that we’re going to have together is going to actually be fun.

“It’s not like it’s a job, like something, ‘Aw, man I’ve got to go do that.’”

» READ MORE: Q&A: Tyrese Maxey's patience — and new max deal — were ‘a trust thing.’

Their experience will begin with a game of HORSE and then shift to a tour of Philly staples that Maxey has enjoyed, especially while living in Center City as a rookie. It will include meals at cheesesteak giant Ishkabibbles and Asian fusion restaurant Buddakan, a shopping trip to Lapstone & Hammer, an afternoon at Top Golf, and a two-night stay at the Four Seasons hotel.

“Those are the places I went to all the time, especially walking,” Maxey said. “Lapstone & Hammer was right around the corner from my building. I want it to be personal for me, so this fan is getting a real-life experience and something that I have done.”

The car becomes available at 10 a.m. on July 11, and can be reserved here.

This contest is an example of the growing endorsement opportunities for Maxey. His most prominent partnership so far has been with New Balance, joining Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray as NBA stars to wear the shoe brand and participating in marketing campaigns ranging from commercials to a billboard during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Maxey said he was interested in representing Turo because his mother, Denyse, previously had a positive experience with the company, and because he has had trouble renting cars in the past while in Los Angeles for offseason training.

It is also one of Maxey’s multiple community-engagement activities in Philly this summer, ahead of his fifth season with the Sixers. He will host his first “Friends and Family Weekend” from Aug. 1-3, including a dinner to recognize a local education leader at the Fitler Club, a celebrity golf tournament at Laurel Creek Country Club, and a basketball skills camp at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.