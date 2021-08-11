LAS VEGAS — Second-year players have been known to frown upon having to play in the NBA Summer League, especially ones who had some success as rookies.

But practicing and playing here gives Tyrese Maxey an appreciation for how summer league prepares players for an upcoming season. Due to the pandemic, the NBA didn’t have a summer league last year.

Maxey was drafted by the 76ers in the first round on Nov. 18, reported to training camp in early December, had two preseason games, and began the regular season on Dec. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

“I was only at training camp for like two days,” he said, “and I thrown in the fire in Game 1. I was just telling somebody in the NBA level that everybody is good, everybody is prepared. I was guarding [former Wizards reserve guard] Ish Smith my first game. He comes in off the bench, runs right past me and make a layup.

“Doc [Rivers] is screaming. All the coaches are yelling at me. I’m like, ‘Bruh, dang, he just subbed in and came right at me.’ But yeah, it is a cool experience to be at summer league and get this experience.”

Maxey had a team-high 21 points as the Sixers rolled to a 95-73 NBA Summer League victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Sixers (1-0) will face the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cox Pavilion.

Maxey averaged eight points and two assists in 61 games with eight starts last season.