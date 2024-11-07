Sixers star Tyrese Maxey expected to miss a couple of weeks with hamstring injury

LOS ANGELES — Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a right hamstring injury, sources confirmed Thursday.

Maxey, who will undergo further evaluation on Thursday, felt hamstring tightness during the 76ers' 110-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Intuit Dome. The 24-year-old played the entire third quarter and appeared limited while missing all three of his shots. He did not return in the fourth.

Advertisement

Maxey finished the game with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting – including 1 of 6 on three-pointers — in 31 minutes, 34 seconds. He is the league leader in minutes played at 39.7 per game.

» READ MORE: NBA suspends Joel Embiid for three games after locker room altercation with Inquirer columnist

The team is determined to take a careful approach with the injury. They has recent experience with a hamstring injury after former Sixer Nico Batum went down last season. The forward returned too soon and reinjured his hamstring.

Maxey is just the latest Sixers All-Star to miss time this season. Paul George sat out the first five games of the season with a left knee bone bruise. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid has yet to play. The 7-foot-2 center has been sidelined all preseason and the first six games with what the team labeled left knee injury management.

Now healthy, Embiid is in the midst a three-game suspension for shoving Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes on Saturday. He sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers and will not play against the Lakers (Friday) at Crypto.com Arena or Charlotte Hornets (Sunday).

The Sixers (1-6) are in last place in the Eastern Conference while riding a four-game losing streak.