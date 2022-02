Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey reacts after he was fouled while driving to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, January 31, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey has been named to the 2022 Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 in Cleveland.

Maxey has had a breakout second NBA season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor and 40.1% from three-point distance while taking over as starting point guard.

He is coming off a terrific performance in the Sixers’ Monday overtime win against Memphis, totaling 33 points, 8 assists, and a career-high 4 blocks.

Maxey will be joined in Cleveland by Sixers five-time All-Star Joel Embiid, who was voted an All-Star starter last week. Maxey is the 18th Sixer selected for the event for rookies and second-year players, and the first since Ben Simmons in 2019.