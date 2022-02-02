Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey has been named to the 2022 Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 in Cleveland.

Maxey has had a breakout second NBA season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor and 40.1% from three-point distance while taking over as starting point guard.

He is coming off a terrific performance in the Sixers’ Monday overtime win against Memphis, totaling 33 points, 8 assists, and a career-high 4 blocks.

Maxey will be joined in Cleveland by Sixers five-time All-Star Joel Embiid, who was voted an All-Star starter last week. Maxey is the 18th Sixer selected for the event for rookies and second-year players, and the first since Ben Simmons in 2019.