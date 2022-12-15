Seventy-sixers coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Tyrese Maxey will miss at least a couple of more weeks with a fractured left foot.

The shooting guard has been sidelined since Nov. 18. He was originally expected to miss three to four weeks.

“Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it,” Rivers said after practice. “So I would say he’s out at least, I don’t know, for at least a couple more weeks.”

Rivers said Tuesday that he hoped to see Maxey practice later in the week.

» READ MORE: If James Harden stays in this groove, Sixers could be a force

Asked what Maxey was able to do, Rivers responded, “Nothing is the answer. I mean, he can shoot. He can run a straight line, but that’s it.”

Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center will mark the 13th straight game Maxey has missed.

Maxey, 22, has averaged 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal in 15 games.