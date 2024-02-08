Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey set to participate in skills challenge at All-Star Weekend

Tyrese Maxey will participate in the skills competition at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis next Saturday, the NBA announced Thursday afternoon.

Maxey, however, will not partake in that night’s three-point competition, following a report from Turner’s Chris Haynes earlier in the week that Maxey would be part of that event. The 76ers’ lead guard played it coy when asked about the three-point competition at a community event Tuesday, declining to confirm his participation but acknowledging that he had been practicing shooting off a rack at the Sixers’ facility earlier in the day.

”Three-point, skills, all that. Whatever they need me to do, I can do it,” Maxey said Tuesday. “… We will see. If it happens, it happens. If I’m in it, I’m going to try to win it, for sure.”

In the skills competition, Maxey will compete as part of “Team All-Stars,” alongside the Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes and the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young. They will match up against “Team Pacers,” made up of Tyrese Haliburton, Benedict Mathurin and Myles Turner, and “Team Top Picks,” comprised of the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.

Maxey, a first-time All-Star selection this season, is averaging a career-high 25.6 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 37.9% on 8.2 three-point attempts per game.