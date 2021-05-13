The 76ers are offering an incentive for fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, a free ticket to Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Wells Fargo Center against the Orlando Magic.

The team announced Thursday that it is giving away 500 tickets to the 7 p.m. game for those who get vaccinated on Saturday at one of two locations. Tickets are first come, first serve.

» READ MORE: Sixers need to find shooting touch Thursday against Miami Heat

The locations providing the vaccines on Saturday are:

noon-4 p.m., Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium, Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 West Lehigh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19132.

9 a.m.-3 p.m, Esperanza Community Vaccination Center, 4261 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19140.

After Sunday’s game, the Sixers have a week off and begin the playoffs either May 22 or May 23.