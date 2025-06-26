Inside VJ Edgecombe’s first night as a Sixer: ‘It’s the best feeling in the world’

NEW YORK — VJ Edgecombe had already received the life-changing call from the 76ers.

Still, the wait as NBA commissioner Adam Silver walked to the 2025 draft podium was “the longest 15 seconds of my life.”

“I’m like, ‘Is he going to call my name?!’” Edgecombe later recalled to The Inquirer.

Then, the tears of joy began to flow. Wednesday turned into the dynamic Baylor guard’s first night as a Sixer — and a whirlwind that comes with being the third overall pick.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Edgecombe said. “I don’t think I ever felt something like this before.”

Those visible emotions had publicly bubbled to the surface, Edgecombe said, because it was his first opportunity that day to truly reflect on his journey from growing up in the Bahamas to this moment. A luncheon and other activities kept him occupied throughout the morning and afternoon before heading to Barclays Center. He did not see much of his family other than his “grammy,” who helped raise him.

“That’s my heart,” Edgecombe said. “She really don’t care about this stuff. I know she loves me for who I am. … She’s just happy to see me.”

A national television audience caught Edgecombe’s hands in a prayer position upon (finally) hearing his name called, and the hug with his mother. He missed the Bahamian flags that peppered the crowd inside the arena bowl, because he was too concentrated on not falling as he walked up the stairs to the stage.

More than an hour later, Edgecombe emerged inside a makeshift news conference room on the Brooklyn Nets’ practice court. He expressed pride in hailing from Bimini, a “little rock” in a chain of islands that is approximately seven miles long. And pride in being mentored by former Sixer and Bahamian legend Buddy Hield, who traveled to the draft to support Edgecombe. And the pride he hopes to bring to Philly, his “new home.”

“Being that piece that’s going to help them get over the hump would mean a lot to me,” he said of joining the Sixers.

Edgecombe then ducked into a photoshoot room for the trading card and collectible shop Panini, dribbling a basketball and shifting into poses with a serious face and a smile. He caught a glimpse of the television on the wall, screaming “Yeah Carter! Woo hoo!” when Arizona’s Carter Bryant went 14th overall to the San Antonio Spurs. He grabbed three cookies on the way out, before heading to a smaller interview session with local and Bahamian reporters.

There, one could get a closer look at the details of his all-black suit. The aquamarine and gold of the Bahamian flag subtly popped from the sleeves. He opened his jacket to reveal photos of his family and friends, including a Bahamian coach everybody called “Sugar” who “was the first person who told me I could make it to the NBA.”

“That’s why I started crying, too,” he said. “Just because they’re the people I do it for.”

Tre Johnson, the Texas guard who went sixth overall to the Washington Wizards, came around the corner and locked eyes with his pal, hollering, “Come here, dawg!” to Edgecombe while pounding his chest. A few minutes later, Edgecombe turned into a hallway and screamed “Hell yeah!” while tipping the Phoenix Suns cap of Khaman Maluach, the Duke big center who had been selected 10th overall.

Then, Edgecombe dipped behind a closed door. More photos awaited him. More interviews. More obligations.

When asked how he expected the rest of his whirlwind first night as a Sixer night to unfold, Edgecombe paused.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Edgecombe said. “I don’t even know. I’ll just celebrate my people.”