Daryl Morey says Joel Embiid is ‘on track’ to return around the start of training camp

After playing just 19 games in during the 2024-25 season, the Sixers believe Joel Embiid will be ready to play in training camp in September.

“Things are on track to be ready right around there,” president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Wednesday after making the team’s selection in the NBA Draft.

Embiid started camp with the Sixers in 2024, but was limited with a knee injury, and ultimately the 2023 NBA MVP did not make his season debut until Nov. 12 against the Knicks. The Sixers start their training camp early in 2025, thanks to the preseason games in Abu Dhabi against the Knicks on Oct. 2-3.

The star center wasn’t the only player to finish the season with an injury — Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Jared McCain were all sidelined before the end of the Sixers’ disappointing year — but the status of Embiid’s left knee has been up in the air since the announcement in April that he would undergo arthroscopic surgery.

“I spoke to Joel today,” Morey said Wednesday. “He’s very engaged, attacking rehab, doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with Dr. Glashow this week. All things, to use the NASA term, nominal. Things are going well and expected, and we expect that to continue.”

In his 19 games, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Since his MVP win in 2023, Embiid has played in just 65 NBA games between the regular season and the playoffs. He also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, playing in five games, including the final.