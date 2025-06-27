After NBA draft whirlwind, VJ Edgecombe is excited to ‘go play some basketball’

VJ Edgecombe was asked to make an opening statement during his first public appearance inside the 76ers’ practice facility.

He kept it simple.

Advertisement

“I don’t have much to say,” Edgecombe told the assembled crowd of reporters and team employees. “I’m just ready to go play some basketball.”

It is understandable that Edgecombe was out of words, at least for the time being. The electric guard’s introductory news conference with new teammate Johni Broome Friday morning was the latest step in the post-NBA draft hubbub for the Sixers’ highest selection since 2017.

» READ MORE: Sixers center Andre Drummond set to exercise $5 million player option, return for 2025-26 season

Yet with Summer League beginning next weekend, soon it will be time for Edgecombe to get on an actual court wearing a Sixers uniform. He’ll do that wearing No. 77, the team announced this week.

“Whatever role [coach Nick Nurse] has me playing,” Edgecombe said, “I’m just willing to buy in.”

Edgecombe’s summer debut will arrive July 5 in a high-profile Salt Lake City Summer League game against the Utah Jazz and Ace Bailey, the polarizing prospect who abruptly cancelled a workout with the Sixers before slipping to the fifth overall pick. The Sixers will also play the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies on July 7 and 8, respectively.

The NBA on Friday released the full slate of Las Vegas Summer League games, including the Sixers’ July 10 opener against the San Antonio Spurs and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper. The Sixers will also play the Charlotte Hornets (and fourth overall selection Kon Knueppel) on July 12, the Washington Wizards (and sixth overall pick Tre Johnson) on July 15, and the Dallas Mavericks (and first overall pick Cooper Flagg) on July 16.

Less than 48 hours since being drafted, Edgecombe still did not have many details about how he is expected to fit into a loaded Sixers guard group that already boasts Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and (likely) Quentin Grimes. Edgecombe unleashes his explosive athleticism on dunks and chase-down blocks, but is still developing offensively as a facilitator and consistent shooter. His disruptive defense — he averaged more than two steals per game during his one season at Baylor — should be a natural fit in Nurse’s system that thrives on generating deflections and turnovers.

“The main thing they told me [is] I have to work for it,” Edgecombe said.

» READ MORE: Quentin Grimes is ready to cash in on his hard work: ‘There is no gamble with Quentin’

Edgecombe said he has spent much of the past two days meeting hordes of new people while traveling from New York City to Philly. He repeatedly said Friday that getting to know his teammates is “the first thing I need to do” inside the Sixers’ facility. He called himself a visual learner who looks forward to observing how others work out and handle the mental side of life as a professional.

“I feel like I’ve had a relationship with every one of my teammates in the past,” Edgecombe said. “I’m just looking to continue doing that.”

When asked about his most meaningful meeting or conversation thus far, Edgecombe highlighted his initial interactions with Philly fans who were “super excited for me to be here.” They even coaxed him into saying “Go Birds.”

Though Edgecombe does have one request as he continues to get settled into his new home.

“Just looking for good food spots,” he said. “So if y’all got any …"