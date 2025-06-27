Sixers center Andre Drummond set to exercise $5 million player option, return for 2025-26 season

At the conclusion of last season, Andre Drummond referred to the 76ers as “we” when talking about the future.

“I think at this point, we have to recover,” Drummond said. “Everybody get healthy. Come back ready to play next year.”

His comments indicated that the backup center would return for the 2025-26 campaign. And now it’s about to become official. A source confirmed Friday that Drummond will pick up his $5 million player option before Sunday’s deadline. Hoopshype was first to report the news.

The 6-foot-11, 279-pounder returned to Philly last summer to contribute to an NBA title. The Sixers re-signed as an insurance policy for the often-injured Joel Embiid, reprising the role he held during the 2021-22 season before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, 2022.

This time around, Drummond was supposed to start at center when Embiid was unavailable. He assumed that role early on and started in 23 of 40 games played. But Drummond missed the final 17 games largely because of a sprained left toe and the Sixers resting players while tanking.

The two-time All-Star’s scoring average of 7.3 points was the second-lowest of his career. His 7.8 rebounds per game were his third-fewest. However, he compiled those numbers in 18.8 minutes per game.

And Drummond being one of the league leaders in rebounds per 36 minutes at 14.9 was a major indicator that he excelled on the boards when available.

He also had 11 games with double-digit rebounds, highlighted by a season-high 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 3. Drummond had a season-high four steals against the Toronto Raptors (Oct. 25) and Orlando Magic (Dec. 6).

By picking up his option, the Sixers could have four centers under contract next season. He and Embiid will be joined by Adem Bona and second-round pick Johni Broome, who also plays power forward.