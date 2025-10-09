Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe missed practice with hip soreness and will be re-evaluated

Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe didn’t practice Thursday because of left hip soreness.

“They are going to check him out,” coach Nick Nurse said, “and I think they’re going to give an update tomorrow.”

Advertisement

The Sixers hope to provide an update on his status in the morning for Friday night’s exhibition game against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers’ first game at Xfinity Mobile Arena after they opened the preseason with two games against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi.

» READ MORE: Quentin Grimes holds no hard feelings for Sixers after failure to agree on long-term deal: ‘It’s in the past’

Edgecombe had 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists in the Sixers’ 99-84 loss to the Knicks on Oct. 2. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard then had 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting along with two rebounds, five assists, one block, and a steal in Saturday’s 113-104 loss.

The Sixers selected Edgecombe with the third pick in June’s NBA draft.

Edgecombe is the third member of the Bahamian national team to become a Sixer in recent seasons, joining current Sixer Eric Gordon and former Sixer Buddy Hield. A close friend who was at the draft, Hield played 32 games with the Sixers two seasons ago.

The Sixers will play their fourth and final exhibition game at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 17. They’ll open the regular season vs. the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Oct. 22.